TapClicks Joins Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program
TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, has joined the Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program, a community of advertising technology and service companies for digital marketers.
TapClicks has been integrated into Verizon Media's marketplace for native advertising. Additionally, TapClicks customers can use the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform to access, analyze, and report on performance data for advertising campaigns placed through the Verizon Media Ad Platform.
"We're delighted to be recognized as a Verizon Media Preferred Partner," said Noah Jacobson, senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at TapClicks, in a statement. "This partnership is a testament to the impact of TapClicks' automated omnichannel marketing platform and supports our mission of providing marketers with industry-leading tools that improve campaign effectiveness."
"Verizon Media is excited to work with TapClicks, the latest industry-leading partner who has committed to a higher standard of Verizon Media Ad Platform product integration and client services to drive advertiser performance, scale, and ROI," said Thomas Brennan, head of Verizon Media ad platform partner development, in a statement.
