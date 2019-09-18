TapClicks Joins Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program

TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, has joined the Verizon Media Preferred Partner Program, a community of advertising technology and service companies for digital marketers.

TapClicks has been integrated into Verizon Media's marketplace for native advertising. Additionally, TapClicks customers can use the TapClicks Marketing Operations Platform to access, analyze, and report on performance data for advertising campaigns placed through the Verizon Media Ad Platform.