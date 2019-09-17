Clearbit Unveils X for B2B Marketing and Sales Teams

Clearbit, a data-tools provider, today launched Clearbit X, a data-enabled growth engine purpose-built for marketing and sales teams within B2B companies. X offers digital marketing and demand-generation tools that enrich every interaction with first-party and third-party data.

";Never before has a company created a growth suite built from the ground up to be data-first and focused on B2B buyers" said Alex MacCaw, CEO of Clearbit, in a statement. "And what's more, X is the only platform to natively combine both data the customer owns with our popular Clearbit data."

Clearbit X offers B2B companies data-driven growth tools for the following:

Demand generation, surgically targeting high-value accounts in Facebook and Google by pulling in Salesforce data and improving match rates on these social sites with Clearbit's own data;

Sales operations, with alerts via Slack, email, and more about which active opportunities are browsing websites to identify intent and trigger the appropriate response at the right time; and

Website conversion, de-anonymizing website traffic based on Clearbit's proprietary IP-to-company mapping, allowing users to know which prospective accounts are visiting sites and take action via dynamic chat and website personalization.