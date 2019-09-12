Iterable Launches Catalog for Cross-Channel Marketing Personalization

Iterable, providers of a cross-channel growth marketing platform, today released Catalog, a tool to help companies customize campaigns leveraging large amounts of contextual metadata.

The Iterable platform enables companies to orchestrate engagements across email, mobile push, text, in-app, and other messaging channels. Users can also design dynamic content recommendations from multiple criteria, derived from profile, behavior, application, geolocation data, and more.

At its core, Catalog is a metadata-driven individualization engine. With Iterable Catalog, marketers can create deeply personalized messaging experiences derived from first-party customer data—everything from personal profile details to inferential behavioral preferences. Catalog activates the full breadth of data contained in the marketing stack to help marketers create dynamic marketing experiences at scale.

Catalog combines the flexibility of Elasticsearch database technology with the scalability of cloud infrastructure. It is designed for marketing teams to build campaigns, filter criteria, and store or reuse customer segments through its Collection Builder interface. Real-time data continuity ensures customers receive individualized content that complements their immediate experiences.

The Dyrt, a camping app provider, was an early user of Catalog.