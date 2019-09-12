Dynamic Yield Launches Affinity-Based Personalization

Dynamic Yield, providers of a personalization platform, today released Affinity-Based Personalization, helping companies leverage automatically generated user affinity profiles to build new user segments and deliver highly-targeted experiences across channels.

Dynamic Yield can match visitors' browsing activities with the attributes of the products they see, leveraging the data to build a unique affinity profile for each individual in real time. In turn, this allows for the automated creation of new user segments that can be used across all channels, including web, mobile, app, and email, and be sent to external third-party platforms.

Each user's affinity profile is constantly refreshed with every interaction, providing unique insights into their preferences for specific colors, brands, sizes, categories, price ranges, or other attributes.

"Product metadata is a huge asset to marketers which has largely been underutilized until now," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield, in a statement. "With this new capability, it can be leveraged to uncover meaningful correlations between the product a user is interacting with and its many attributes for the creation of deeply segmented and tailored experiences across channels."

Affinity-Based Personalization has been in beta since May. In that time, the following took place:

A clothing retailer delivered highly individualized product recommendations based on user-affinity towards certain categories of products.

A travel site built an audience of users only interested in a certain type of a vacation,and used all on-site banners and offers to promote that category of vacation.

A multi-brand retailer identified users who were displaying affinities to select brands and aggressively promoted deals featuring the brand.

Based on a user affinity to select categories and on-sale items, a retailer changed the layout of the top navigation to highlight on-sale products.