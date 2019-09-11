Atrium Launches Elevate AI Service

Atrium, a consulting company that helps companies with artificial intelligence, today announced Elevate as a service offering. Elevate combines industry-based algorithm templates with monitoring tools and a partnering model that emphasizes long-term success through outcome-based support provided by Atrium.

"Our goal with Elevate is to dramatically improve the success rate of AI adoption and create a clear vision with regard to the possibilities," said Atrium CEO Chris Heineken in a statement. "Companies looking to take advantage of new business paradigms available through AI need to approach AI programs very differently than a traditional IT investment." "We spent the last year learning about the unique needs of the market with respect to AI and establishing the infrastructure for Elevate," said Atrium's vice president of customer engagement, Tim Robinson, in a statement. "In Q4 2018, we launched our beta program for customers, and the interest level has exceeded our expectations."

Atrium leverages Salesforce.com's Einstein AI platform. Since becoming a Salesforce partner 16 months ago, Atrium has reached Platinum Partner Status and has developed machine learning algorithms providing more than 13 million predictions for Salesforce customers.