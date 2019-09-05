Confirmit Adds Capabilities to Its Horizons Platform

Confirmit today launched the latest release of its Confirmit Horizons market research platform, complete with greater reporting, management, and usability capabilities.

"Market research businesses are constantly evolving and need evolutionary technology to support them in their day-to-day activities. Our agile development combined with continuous deployment ensures we're able to rapidly meet our customers' evolving needs for faster, deeper, more actionable insight," said Terry Lawlor, executive vice president of product management at Confirmit, in a statement. "At the same time, changing market demands and ever-increasing disruption are driving greater need for a revolutionary approach to research. That's why, in addition to our continual evolution of the Confirmit Horizons platform, we're also focusing on significant step-changes in the technologies, capabilities, and solutions we offer."

New to Confirmit Horizons 2019 is Fieldwork Reporting, a highly visual, out-of-the box reporting capability. Free to use and available in one click from Confirmit's Survey Designer module, the report automates the review and analysis of survey results. Fieldwork Reporting also includes key survey performance measures, key metrics, top-line results, cross tabs, quota details, and survey verbatims.

"Researchers in both agencies and corporates are under increasing time pressure and need faster access to top-level survey results for projects in field. This new reporting capability makes it even easier for them to gain instant access to the key information they need to understand the progress and success of their survey projects," said Wale Omiyale, senior vice president of market research at Confirmit, in a statement.

Further enhancements in Confirmit Horizons 2019 include a range of computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) options to improve call handling and management. These include the following:

Break classification, allowing managers to more accurately monitor staff breaks for payroll and workload management;

Enhanced filtering and quota balancing for better workload sharing;

More efficient internal and external call transfer for improved completion rates; and

Improved inbound call handling and interactive voice response support.

Confirmit also partnered with Virtual Incentives to allow customers to more easily deliver survey respondent rewards.