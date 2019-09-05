DealSignal Introduces CRM Data Health for Salesforce

DealSignal, an on-demand B2B marketing data provider, has launched a CRM Data Health module designed specifically for Salesforce.com CRM, allowing marketing and sales teams to continuously refresh, enrich, and reverify the leads, contacts, and accounts in their Salesforce data.

DealSignal CRM Data Health takes a dynamic, on-demand enrichment and verification approach that uses both artificial intelligence and human intelligence.

"Bad CRM data is a pervasive issue that has a negative ripple effect on B2B marketing and sales performance, from inaccurate [account-based marketing] targeting, to bounced emails that can damage sender reputation, to outdated or irrelevant contacts that clog marketing automation systems at a great cost," said DealSignal's founder and CEO, Rob Weedn, in a statement. "Industry studies find that up to 50 percent of CRM data is incomplete, out-of-date, or inaccurate. Compounding the issue, data decays at a rate of over 2 percent per month, so maintaining data health is a constant challenge that requires an on-going solution, much like you can't get in shape by going to the gym once. We've introduced DealSignal CRM Data Health to help Salesforce customers continuously maintain rich, accurate, and verified target audience data and keep it fresh on a regular schedule."

With DealSignal CRM Data Health, users can start with a no-cost audit to evaluate their current CRM health and identify gaps. They can then set up CRM data refresh to update and enrich their target accounts with intent and detailed firmographics and update and enrich leads or contacts with detailed contact profiles, buyer intent, and verified contact info, and then set a schedule to keep the data refreshed automatically. Customers can also automatically enrich inbound leads, event lists, or other third-party lists on demand and set a schedule to keep them refreshed in the future.