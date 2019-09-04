Glassbox Launches Digital Experience Orchestration Platform on Salesforce AppExchange

Glassbox has launched its Digital Experience Orchestration and big data analytics solution on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

With this integration, customers service agents can benefit from both real-time and historical session replays from web and mobile devices, being able to identify immediately the nature of the queries they receive and how to address them.

"Many of Glassbox's key customers are already using Salesforce, so this integration has been one of our key priorities this year as we continue to significantly scale-up the business," said Yoav Schreiber, chief operations officer at Glassbox, in a statement. "We are working to deploy additional use cases that will significantly help global enterprises manage their digital customers."

"Glassbox is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by empowering enterprises to handle queries effectively," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."