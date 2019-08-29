Doxim Acquires Utilitec
Doxim, a customer communications and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets,has acquired Utilitec, a customer communications management solutions provider for the utilities industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
By acquiring Utilitec, Doxim will extend its market reach in the utilities industry. Utilitec provides data processing, e-presentment, bill payment, and omnichannel delivery of utility bills and other business-critical customer communications.
"Joining Doxim opens up many exciting possibilities for the Utilitec team, our clients, and our partners," said Gary Zavislak, president of Utilitec, in a statement. "Like Utilitec, Doxim has built a reputation for excellence in business-critical, high-volume customer communications. Our solutions will dovetail neatly with their existing technologies, providing our clients with enhanced knowledge, capabilities, and SaaS solutions available from one trusted vendor. And perhaps most importantly, Doxim's investment in Utilitec will mean an accelerated pace of innovation to better serve the evolving needs of our clients."
"It's a pleasure to welcome Utilitec's expert team to Doxim," said Doxim CEO Chris Rasmussen in a statement. "As Doxim continues to grow organically and through strategic acquisitions, we've taken care to identify great companies whose technology can benefit our client base and help us better serve our clients. Utilitec checks a number of important boxes for us with industry-leading service levels and technology, a reputation for quality, accuracy, reliability, and an admirable company culture focused on employee development and community outreach."
