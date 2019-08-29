Doxim Acquires Utilitec

Doxim, a customer communications and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets,has acquired Utilitec, a customer communications management solutions provider for the utilities industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

By acquiring Utilitec, Doxim will extend its market reach in the utilities industry. Utilitec provides data processing, e-presentment, bill payment, and omnichannel delivery of utility bills and other business-critical customer communications.