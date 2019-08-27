SparkPost Updates Email Recipient Validation

SparkPost, an email delivery and analytics service provider, today released the next generation of its SparkPost Recipient Validation service, its email validation solution that uses sending data from its footprint of trillions of emails.

SparkPost Recipient Validation leverages the email data footprint derived from SparkPost's delivery of 37 percent of all B2C and B2B email. By leveraging this dataset, SparkPost promises to eliminate more than 31 percent of the harmful bounces that go undetected by other recipient validation providers before they impact email deliverability.

New with this release, SparkPost has enhanced its Recipient Validation with additional data, doubling the number of bad addresses it can detect. Using historical bounce data from SparkPost's footprint of trillions of emails, it automatically identifies bad addresses based on the sending behavior of other customers, so Recipient Validation customers can filter bad emails before they are sent.

SparkPost's latest offering also includes new typo detection capabilities that identify common mistakes users make while typing their email address into signup forms, along with suggestions for the right address.