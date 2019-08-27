PhoneAppli Launches Thanks Go Employee Recognition & Reward Program for Salesforce

PhoneAppli has launched Thanks Go, a peer-to-peer employee recognition and rewards application, as an add-on to Salesforce.com.

Thanks Go lets sales reps thank people across departments for the help they provide in closing and servicing customers. With it, users also receive access to Salesforce Chatter, which helps facilitate communication and teamwork across departments and locations. Employees can also use the app to vote for top performers.

"Our mission is to change the way of communication. Phone Appli has been very successful in providing various services, and over 3,000 customers are using our services every day. I am very excited to release our first product, Thanks Go, in the U.S. market, which will solve turn-over, one of the critical challenges in the company," said Mikio Yanashita, CEO of North America at PhoneAppli, in a statement

Thanks Go is available to customers using Salesforce at $3 per month.