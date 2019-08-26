Yext Is Taking On What’s Next in Online Branding: The 2019 CRM Rising Star Awards

New York-based online brand management software and services provider Yext offers brand updates using its cloud-based network of apps, search engines, and other facilities. That network expanded greatly in the past year through a number of key partnerships and integrations.

The company, which was founded in 2006, in June announced an integration with Hootsuite that will allow businesses to manage reviews and social media from a single dashboard.

Other deals included an integration with JRNI (formerly BookingBug) that allows businesses to keep customer information up to date, sync location details, and have a single user experience when it comes to managing their brand and appointment data.

An integration with Verve, providers of a mobile platform for location-powered programmatic video and display marketing, empowers companies to activate data from Yext in the Verve Velocity platform and launch multilocation mobile marketing campaigns.

And an integration with TimeTrade lets businesses using Yext add appointment scheduling to their websites.

But perhaps the most important integration in the past year was Yext’s moves with Adobe. That partnership, announced in March, will enable businesses to use their brand data stored in Yext across websites, mobile apps, email systems, and the Internet of Things. It involves Adobe Experience Manager, enabling companies to power their websites with knowledge stored in Yext and create pages and finders for locations, professionals, and events and update them centrally from Yext; Adobe Campaign, enabling businesses to send review requests through Adobe Campaign; Adobe Analytics, synchronizing Yext Analytics data measuring brand performance in third-party services powered by Yext, from search engines to voice assistants, into Adobe Analytics; and Adobe Target, allowing businesses to optimize and personalize their Pages to nudge customers to conversion with personalized content and calls to action.

But Yext didn’t stop there. In early June, the company launched the next generation of its Brand Verified Answers platform with enhancements that enable businesses to answer the questions consumers ask about them in search, using voice assistants and chatbots, and on their own websites.

“The customer journey starts with a question. It’s up to every business to provide the brand-verified answer,” said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. “Yext’s comprehensive fact platform contains hundreds of millions of connected facts about our clients’ businesses. Facts in Yext are structured for search so that businesses can meet their customers in the moment of intent. Today marks the first step toward a world of perfect answers everywhere.”