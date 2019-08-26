Movable Ink Helps Put Augmented Reality in Motion: The 2019 CRM Rising Star Awards

Augmented reality (AR) is among the hottest technology innovations to hit the marketing landscape in years, but creating augmented reality experiences has long been a challenge for marketers, requiring large teams of developers to build and support. That has put the technology out of reach for all but the largest companies with seemingly unlimited resources.

Movable Ink is changing all that, striving to democratize the creation of augmented reality experiences with technology that allows anyone to create immersive and on-brand digital experiences that can be launched from email, web, and display ads.

The New York-based digital marketing technology provider in February added AR capabilities to its visual experience platform, enabling marketers to create immersive, data-activated experiences that leverage contextual and first-party data. The new platform capability features a drag-and-drop interface for loading static images and animated GIFs and enables augmented reality experiences to be integrated into cross-channel campaigns. Users can customize every stage of the interaction, from the loading page to the camera screen and beyond. The Frame App allows them to create graphic overlays that display as frames over the camera, and the Face Filter App lets users generate fun graphic overlays that attach to the customer’s face.

The application also measures the impact of augmented reality campaigns by tracking the number of opens, pictures taken, and shares.

Movable Ink, which was founded by Vivek Sharma in 2010, has been active on other fronts as well. In just the past year alone, it has partnered with Pegasystems to provide next-best-action recommendations in email campaigns; partnered with CrowdTwist to enable marketers to use real-time loyalty data in email campaigns to create personalized visual experiences at the moment of open; and partnered with SmarterHQ to enable digital marketers to create personalized visual experiences based on cross-channel behavioral and contextual data. In addition, it has joined the Pega Independent Software Vendor Program.

This activity has really resonated with customers. “Being able to easily access unified cross-channel data in our email campaigns has not only streamlined our production process, it has helped us meet our personalization goals as a business,” said Emily Collins, senior email marketing manager at Sam’s Club, in a statement.