Harbinder Khera, Founder and CEO of MindMatrix: The 2019 CRM Influential Leader Awards

Harbinder Khera founded Mindmatrix in February 1998 with a focus on “solution selling” for manufacturers and their channel partners and direct sales forces. Today, the Pittsburgh, Pa.-based company is a leading partner relationship management, marketing automation, and channel and sales enablement service provider and one of the few companies in the marketplace to offer a single, fully integrated platform with complete sales and marketing enablement for direct and indirect channels.

Khera and Mindmatrix have essentially steered the CRM industry away from siloed solutions to a single platform that can meet the needs of marketing, operations, and sales professionals, and the vendor continues to push the industry down that path today.

As proof of that, Mindmatrix a few months ago launched an enhanced version of its channel and sales enablement software with tighter integrations to CRM systems, voice (phone calls and dialers), social media platforms, and print and email marketing modules. These same enhancements also created improved visibility at the managerial level due to the tight integration between the various elements of the sales process.

Khera has also steered the company around a founding principle of “helping companies sell more,” and he carried through on that mission as well.

This can be seen in the company’s introduction of a feature, called Opportunity Recommendation, that allows administrators to add recommendations or suggestions related to opportunities for their sales teams to follow. The custom recommendations and insights related to opportunities can be based on multiple factors, including the following:

historical opportunity data, based on information derived by comparing a new opportunity with older opportunities of the same type;

personal historical data, based on user-specific information tied to similar opportunities; and

associated contacts data, based on information related to all of the contacts that are part of the opportunity.

Under Khera’s guidance, Mindmatrix also in the past few months introduced a step-based process into its opportunity registration module, a new service line for its marketing service provider customer segment, and a significant number of new features and enhancements to various modules of its sales and channel enablement software. These include a more customized navigation that allows users to rearrange menu items; a more user-friendly sales playbook with a wider view of contacts; support for multiple currencies in opportunity amount calculations; a chat feature that enables users to chat with managers and peers from within the platform; a more powerful, faster mobile app; and an asset scoring feature aimed at helping quantify asset performance and popularity.

Khera notes that by automating multiple sales enablement elements and bringing them all together on one platform, his company is giving sales, marketing, and channel managers “an unobstructed view of what is happening across the spectrum, while the salespeople and partners benefit from sales automation that is tightly integrated with their environments.”