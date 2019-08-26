The Best CRM Consultancies: The 2019 CRM Market Leader Awards

THE MARKET

The global consulting services market is projected to reach $345.5 billion by 2025, according to a report by Adroit Market Research. The report cites internationalization, particularly the growing regulatory environment abroad, as well as the growth of new segments—such as design thinking and cybersecurity, a greater need among organizations for operational efficiencies, and technology advances—as the key drivers of market growth. A dominant trend cited in the report is the acquisition of midsize strategy companies by the dominant players, noting that such activity poses a threat to midsize companies that cannot provide a full suite of services

THE LEADERS

Wipro’s Appirio subsidiary makes the leaderboard once again. The company, which specializes in cloud deployments, earned a category-leading 4.5 in customer satisfaction, a 3.8 in ability to execute, and a 3.5 in both company direction and cost. Last year, it had a 4.0 in ability to execute, a 3.8 in both company direction and customer satisfaction, and a 3.7 in cost. Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, notes that “Appirio and Wipro are undergoing a transformation focused on industries and incorporating AI capabilities as needed.”

Ernst & Young holds its position on the leaderboard. This year, it earned a 4.3 in ability to execute, a 3.3 in both company direction and customer satisfaction, and a 3.5 in cost. Last year, it had a 4.3 in ability to execute, a 3.8 in both company direction and customer satisfaction, and a 3.3 in cost. According to Wang, it has a “strong team in play with good leadership” but “remains challenged by independence rules that prohibit work with key vendors.”

Newcomer to the leaderboard Infosys posted a 3.8 in ability to execute and a 3.3 in company direction, customer satisfaction, and cost. The company, which has built its reputation helping global companies with digital transformation, “is well focused on design thinking and using [artificial intelligence] out of the box,” Wang says.

Last year’s One to Watch, India-based Tata Consultancy Services makes the leaderboard this time around. It earned a 4.0 in ability to execute and a 3.8 in company direction, customer satisfaction, and cost. Last year, it had a 3.8 in ability to execute, a 3.5 in company direction, a 3.4 in customer satisfaction, and a 3.6 in cost. Wang says that it has “a strong interactive services team,” and that its November acquisition of W12 Studios, a London-based digital design firm, is “creating award-winning engagements.”

THE WINNER

Fresh off moves to merge its consulting brand with its digital and creative businesses, French multinational firm Capgemini once again claims the winner’s spot in 2019. It earned a 4.3 in ability to execute, a 4.0 in customer satisfaction, and 3.5 in both company direction and cost. Last year, it earned a 4.3 in ability to execute and cost, a 4.1 in company direction, and a 4.0 in customer satisfaction. Wang says that the Capgemini team, which includes 200,000 employees in more than 40 countries, “has built a strong CRM practice focused on digital experience.” Capgemini’s market strength was heightened even further with its late June acquisition of fellow Paris-based company Altran Technologies, an engineering and R&D services firm, for $4.1 billion. The company also expanded in the software space with its July launch of the Capgemini Intelligent Automation Platform (CIAP) to help clients with their deployment of automation at scale.

ONE TO WATCH

Newcomer Merkle earned a 3.5 in cost and a 3.3 in the other three areas: ability to execute, company direction, and customer satisfaction. Wang praises it for its “strong design and DX [digital experience] expertise.” The company, a subsidiary of Dentsu Aegis, has a strong history in data, but it has expanded into other areas of marketing and advertising. It also welcomed Yara Lutz to lead its CRM client success team.