The Best CRM Case Studies: The 2019 CRM Elite Customer Awards

Our Elite Customer companies provide object lessons for any company faced with finding the right technology to solve its particular problem. This year’s diverse winners include a university looking to bolster fan engagement in a competitive football conference; a TV and online shopping network striving to sharpen its product data; and a venerable sporting goods manufacturer seeking to keep pace in the digital age. Read on to see how each emerged with a winning strategy.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, more commonly referred to as Georgia Tech, is a 25,000-student university based in Atlanta and a long-time member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), one of the major conferences in college sports. Sports programs in the SEC, especially football, are hugely popular and massive revenue generators. But that popularity does not magically happen; it must be nurtured. And the key is to engage the fan base to make sure that ticket sales and donations remain at high levels. To boost that engagement, Georgia Tech looked for technology that could team up with the school’s existing Saleforce.com platform, and found it with SalesLoft. Read more here.

Jewelry TV (JTV) bills itself as the world’s largest retailer of loose and wholesale gemstones and features an extensive selection of men’s and women’s rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, watches, and more. It claims to sell everything “from simple and subtle to bold and beautiful.” But as retail evolved, JTV added online shopping and began streaming its programming through its website, and it found that it needed to increase the scope and quality of the product data it was providing there. So it turned to Riversand’s Product Information Management system. Read more here.

Anyone who’s ever picked up a basketball knows the Spalding brand. The company produced the first official basketball for James Naismith, the sport’s founder, in 1894, and has been an integral part of sports culture for more than 125 years. The manufacturer wants to remain so for another 125 years, and to better reach modern consumers and keep up with the changing times, Spalding executives knew the company needed to connect better digitally. This meant implementing a mobile-first strategy, supported with a robust cloud infrastructure and excellent artificial intelligence (AI), and it also meant picking an array of solutions from Salesforce.com, including Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, and Einstein AI. Read more here.