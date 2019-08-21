ActiveCampaign Integrates with Salesforce

ActiveCampaign has integrated its Customer Experience Automation plartform with Salesforce.com and made the solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange.

When businesses connect Salesforce and ActiveCampaign, they can leverage the information they know about their customers and prospects to qualify leads and create and send personalized, automated communications, all while streamlining internal processes.

"All too often, we've seen small businesses left behind as technology providers move up market to grow," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "We're focused on helping small businesses create personalized experiences for every customer and prospect. By working with Salesforce Essentials and releasing an integration on AppExchange for Salesforce customers, we're democratizing access to innovative tools for businesses to create more personal experiences that go beyond the traditional norms of marketing automation to increase sales and customer loyalty."

Salesforce is just one of more than 250 applications that businesses can connect to ActiveCampaign.