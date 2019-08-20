Zaius Integrates with Magento
Zaius has joined the Magento Technology Partner program with the release of its Zaius extension for Magento Commerce and Magento Open Source. The Zaius B2C CRM extension, which is available now in the Magento Marketplace, provides merchants with a complete view of their customers and their behavior across channels and devices.
"We are thrilled to become a part of the Magento Technology Partner program," said Rick Kenney, vice president of industry strategy at Zaius, in a statement. "We're committed to investing in the Magento ecosystem and are already assisting nearly 50 Magento merchants today. We look forward to assisting even more brands to deepen their customer relationships."
"As a B2C CRM platform for marketers, Zaius is empowering marketers to deliver relevance across the shopping journey," said Ryan Murden, head of business development at Magento, an Adobe company, in a statement. "We are pleased to welcome Zaius as a Technology Partner and look forward to helping our joint merchants accelerate growth and deliver great commerce experiences."
The Zaius extension integrates with the Magento 2 platform and five critical commerce data sources: site activity, customer data, order history, product catalog, and coupon codes.
"With the new integration between Zaius and Magento 2, we're excited about the possibilities of bridging content with commerce to enable meaningful interactions with our consumers," said Bill Liftin, digital and content director at Scott's Miracle-Gro, in a statement.
