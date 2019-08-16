TapClicks and ApexChat Partner

TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow, and orders management, and ApexChat, a provider of live chat software and services, have teamed up and integrated data from ApexChat's solutions into TapAnalytics, TapClicks' marketing analytics dashboard. Marketers who use TapAnalytics with ApexChat can conduct deep performance analysis and deliver actionable intelligence on the impact of live chat capabilities on lead and site traffic conversion.

"The customer journey takes shape across an almost innumerable amount of touchpoints, channels, and venues today. Smart marketers know that the lines between digital and physical customer experiences will continue to be blurred," said Tom Griggs, director of channels and partner marketing at TapClicks, in a statement. "The ability to integrate voice chat data alongside data from the rest of your marketing channels is critical to understanding and optimizing the omnichannel customer experience. TapClicks' partnership with ApexChat will extend so much added value to our combined customers."

"ApexChat and TapClicks have a shared mission, to empower marketers and advertisers—anyone in customer-obsessed roles—to get the most value and performance out of campaigns, programs, and efforts," said Kenneth Lee, director of marketing at ApexChat, in a statement. "Our partnership with TapClicks will help marketers to more effectively leverage live chat to improve the omnichannel customer journey using performance and conversion data as the backbone."

"The combination of ApexChat's live chat service with TapClicks' analytics has allowed us to create client value beyond our expectations and provide a level of service unmatched by larger agencies in the industry," said Greg Wildman, president and CEO of OVC Online Marketing, a joint customer of TapClicks and ApexChat, in a statement. "We can glean high-quality intelligence that bridges digital and physical channels to optimize ad performance, lead quality and conversion rates while vastly improving the customer experience and generating more revenue for both us and our clients."