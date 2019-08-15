Amobee Launches Data Marketplace for Connected TV and Cross-Screen Advertising

Amobee, a global digital advertising technology company, today launched a data marketplace for connected TV advertising, providing access to a library of data for activation across connected TV and converged cross-screen campaigns.

To launch the data marketplace, Amobee has integrated with more than 60 data providers and marketplaces, including Oracle Data Cloud, the LiveRamp Data Store, IRI, Inscape, Lotame, Eyeota and Tru Optik, to give advertisers access to more than 60,000 always-on audience segments to create targeted campaigns for connected TV.

Amobee's data marketplace maps individual devices and cookies to anonymized households for connected TV and cross-screen targeting. In addition to harnessing a massive library of third-party segments, advertisers can apply their first-party data to connected TV campaigns with Amobee’s device graph and integrations with major data management platforms.

"We're proud to work with an innovative company like Amobee to help develop this data marketplace and activate a new way to help advertisers thoughtfully reach audiences on connected TV," said Chris Langel, vice president of partnerships at Oracle Data Cloud, in a statement. "By accessing Oracle audience data for connected TV, advertisers can more effectively reach their target customers and drive the results they want across screens." "Connected TV's potential to provide the same targeting and attribution as digital has been largely unfulfilled," said Aleck Schleider, senior vice president of client and data strategy at Amobee, in a statement. "By collaborating with more than 60 data sources, in addition to our TV Amplifier solution linking linear and connected TV, Amobee is changing the conversation around connected TV and creating an unprecedented opportunity for advertisers to converge their campaigns and realize better targeting and results."

Amobee's connected TV data marketplace will also include custom built segments to help advertisers manage cross-screen frequency, maintain share of voice, and reach unexposed viewers. Advertisers executing connected TV campaigns through Amobee can also harness connected TV attribution and measurement solutions, allowing them to determine how connected TV campaigns drive brand lift, foot traffic, sales, and cross-screen reach.