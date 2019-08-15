Amobee Launches Data Marketplace for Connected TV and Cross-Screen Advertising
Amobee, a global digital advertising technology company, today launched a data marketplace for connected TV advertising, providing access to a library of data for activation across connected TV and converged cross-screen campaigns.
To launch the data marketplace, Amobee has integrated with more than 60 data providers and marketplaces, including Oracle Data Cloud, the LiveRamp Data Store, IRI, Inscape, Lotame, Eyeota and Tru Optik, to give advertisers access to more than 60,000 always-on audience segments to create targeted campaigns for connected TV.
Amobee's data marketplace maps individual devices and cookies to anonymized households for connected TV and cross-screen targeting. In addition to harnessing a massive library of third-party segments, advertisers can apply their first-party data to connected TV campaigns with Amobee’s device graph and integrations with major data management platforms.
"We're proud to work with an innovative company like Amobee to help develop this data marketplace and activate a new way to help advertisers thoughtfully reach audiences on connected TV," said Chris Langel, vice president of partnerships at Oracle Data Cloud, in a statement. "By accessing Oracle audience data for connected TV, advertisers can more effectively reach their target customers and drive the results they want across screens."
"Connected TV's potential to provide the same targeting and attribution as digital has been largely unfulfilled," said Aleck Schleider, senior vice president of client and data strategy at Amobee, in a statement. "By collaborating with more than 60 data sources, in addition to our TV Amplifier solution linking linear and connected TV, Amobee is changing the conversation around connected TV and creating an unprecedented opportunity for advertisers to converge their campaigns and realize better targeting and results."
Amobee's connected TV data marketplace will also include custom built segments to help advertisers manage cross-screen frequency, maintain share of voice, and reach unexposed viewers. Advertisers executing connected TV campaigns through Amobee can also harness connected TV attribution and measurement solutions, allowing them to determine how connected TV campaigns drive brand lift, foot traffic, sales, and cross-screen reach.
"As advertising continues to transform, with consumers moving seamlessly between screens, understanding how connected TV, linear TV, and digital media work together and complement each other is a massive advantage," said Jared Gach, senior media manager at Performics, in a statement. "Being able to activate and scale the same data on connected TV that we're using on linear TV or digital campaigns opens the door to endless possibilities for more holistic media planning and attribution, an important component for our converged planning capabilities."
Related Articles
Amobee Collaborates with Oracle Data Cloud
03 Dec 2018
The integration partnership activates third-party data across programmatic and social media platforms
Amobee Partners with Place Exchange to Activate Programmatic Buying for Out-of-Home Media
18 Dec 2018
The collaboration between Amobee and Place Exchange amplifies the convergence of digital media channels
Amobee Announces Nielsen Data Integration
20 Feb 2019
Nielsen's television viewing and online media consumption data will be integrated into Amobee's digital advertising platform.