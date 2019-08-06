Broadsign Partners with Place Exchange to Extend Digital Campaigns

Broadsign, providers of a digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform, is partnering with Place Exchange, a programmatic exchange for out-of-home and place-based media, on an integration that allows mutual customers to transact DOOH programmatically. The combined platforms enable DOOH media owners and advertisers to use a single set of digital creative assets that can be adapted to suit a variety of digital, mobile, and DOOH destinations.

"Broadsign has led the charge in digital out of home for many years and has access to an incredibly robust global inventory of signage in some of the most highly trafficked locations in the world. We're excited about the possibilities this integration brings to our vast network of digital media buyers," said Dave Etherington, chief commercial officer at Place Exchange, in a statement.

Lightbox OOH Video Network (formerly Adspace), which owns and operates 4,500 video screens with sound throughout premium retail centers, is one of the first media owners to leverage the integration between Place Exchange and Broadsign.