Marchex Launches Sales Edge

Marchex, a provider of call analytics, today launched Marchex Sales Edge, an artificial intelligence-based product suite that helps businesses understand customer conversations in real time and at scale to optimize their sales processes. These solutions arm businesses with data-driven intelligence and deep knowledge of consumer intent.>

Built on Marchex's Conversational AI technology, Marchex Sales Edge is designed to help businesses deliver the right information at the right time during sales conversations.

"We're solving critical problems for businesses with Marchex Sales Edge," said Brian Craig, vice president of analytics marketing and product management at Marchex, in a statement. "Companies need data-driven intelligence to understand what customers want, but that's increasingly difficult to figure out as the customer journey becomes more and more fragmented across an array of communication touchpoints during the path to purchase. Our AI-based products help bridge that gap."

Marchex Sales Edge is composed of the following products:

Marchex Sales Edge Enterprise for corporate managers, to surface critical insights on consumer intent and sales performance across national and regional locations;

Marchex Sales Edge Local for business location managers. It analyzes phone conversations, provides strategic performance insights, and prioritizes leads using intelligent lead scoring. It also integrates with existing workflows and tools, such as Salesforce.com's Sales Cloud; and

Marchex Sales Edge Rescue, which offers conversational AI-infused call monitoring, scoring, and engagement to alert businesses when potential buyers end conversations without making an appointment or a purchase. It identifies, in real time, when high-value customer conversations are mishandled and immediately delivers this intelligence to businesses so they can re-engage with customers and rescue the sale.