myGeoTracking has integrated its field service automation technology with Zapier, a middleware that connects field operations data to back-office systems such as Salesforce.com, Slack, Google Sheets, Microsoft Dynamics, Bamboo, Paychex, ADP, and more.

myGeoTracking's field service platform provides scheduling, dispatch, field task logging, exception monitoring, and reporting. Through its integration with Zapier, myGeoTracking can connect and transfer information to and from any human resources, help desk, CRM, scheduling, and payroll system. It can create custom workflows based on scheduled triggers or ad hoc field events and user activities. These triggers can be connected with third-party business software to create new work order assignments, send attendance logs, create geofences for new customers, uupdate call centers if an employee is late, and more.