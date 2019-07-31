Guidebook Partners with Fonteva

Guidebook, provider of a platform for building mobile applications, is partnering with Fonteva, a provider of membership and events solutions for associations.

With Fonteva Mobile powered by Guidebook, Fonteva's customers can create and manage custom, native mobile apps using Guidebook's platform to engage and connect with their members. Fonteva has fully integrated its content management system with Guidebook’s mobile app building platform. Information will seamlessly flow between the two systems.

"For the first time, associations no longer need to compromise on the quality of the mobile apps they deliver to members," said Jerry Huskins, CEO of Fonteva, in a statement. "Combining our two market-leading platforms delivers the most powerful association management solution ever, giving our customers the most dynamic and personalized mobile experiences their members are expecting. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting our customers and their ability to improve how they reach and engage with their members.

Also through the partnership, Fonteva's software is now bundled with a mobile app platform. Leveraging Guidebook's feature set, associations can keep their members engaged by providing event schedules, group discussions, social feeds, surveys, networking, messaging tools, and more.

And because Fonteva Mobile is native to Salesforce.com, associations can access real-time event data without ever leaving their CRM systems.