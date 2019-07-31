SugarCRM Launches Intelligent CX Platform
SugarCRM today introduced a portfolio of customer experience applications built around a new Intelligent Customer Experience platform.
"Our vision is to create a world where companies cultivate customers for life by anticipating and fulfilling needs before customers realize they have them," said SugarCRM's CEO, Craig Charlton, in a statement. "We're excited about the strategic strides we're making to realize that vision for our customers, partners, and the industry."
Sugar's new portfolio of customer experience applications consists of the following:
- Sugar Market – a marketing automation solution;
- Sugar Sell – a sales automation solution; and
- Sugar Serve – Sugar's new customer engagement center solution for case management and issue resolution.
Sugar Intelligent Customer Experience platform unifies disparate data from these solutions into a single time-aware customer data model.
Sugar also today launched No-Touch Information Management, which allows users to spend less time entering and finding data and more time delivering positive customer outcomes.
Also new is Sugar's Continuous Cloud Innovation, a series of cloud technologies and services to create a modern, durable and future-proof customer experience platform.
"Sugar has been busy implementing major innovations in our platform for some time now," said Rich Green, chief technology officer and chief product officer at SugarCRM, in a statement. "Not only are we introducing exciting new products, but those products are delivered on a platform providing a wealth of advanced technologies and services, such as machine learning, microservices, and event stream processing, which offer tremendous benefits to our customers.
"Our intelligent customer experience platform combines data unification, augmentation, and AI-based analysis to uncover actionable insights from any stage of the customer journey and apply them to other stages," Green continued. "Our platform delivers on the promise of a 360-degree customer view, enabling our customers to discover new insights and make bankable predictions about the future."