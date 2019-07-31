SugarCRM Launches Intelligent CX Platform

SugarCRM today introduced a portfolio of customer experience applications built around a new Intelligent Customer Experience platform.

"Our vision is to create a world where companies cultivate customers for life by anticipating and fulfilling needs before customers realize they have them," said SugarCRM's CEO, Craig Charlton, in a statement. "We're excited about the strategic strides we're making to realize that vision for our customers, partners, and the industry."

Sugar's new portfolio of customer experience applications consists of the following:

Sugar Market – a marketing automation solution;

Sugar Sell – a sales automation solution; and

Sugar Serve – Sugar's new customer engagement center solution for case management and issue resolution.

Sugar Intelligent Customer Experience platform unifies disparate data from these solutions into a single time-aware customer data model.

Sugar also today launched No-Touch Information Management, which allows users to spend less time entering and finding data and more time delivering positive customer outcomes.

Also new is Sugar's Continuous Cloud Innovation, a series of cloud technologies and services to create a modern, durable and future-proof customer experience platform.