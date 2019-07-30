Yiftee and Thanx Partner
Thanx, a provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants, is partnering with Yiftee, a mobile promotions and gifting company. The integration allows Thanx merchants to generate new revenue and acquire new customers by offering and promoting digital gift cards. Users can now purchase and track information pertaining to their gift cards through mobile experiences delivered by Thanx.
Thanx also tracks users' Yiftee eGift Card purchases, giving merchants insight into their customers and giving users a way to share their favorite spots.
"We are thrilled to partner with Thanx to bring customers the added convenience of purchasing digital gift cards at local shops and restaurants within Thanx apps," said Donna Novitsky, CEO of Yiftee, in a statement. "We look forward to growing our Yiftee community and sharing the benefits of the Thanx loyalty platform with our merchants."
"As a result of this partnership with Yiftee, we're now able to offer our customers digital gift cards, a true differentiator from other loyalty and engagement platforms," said Thanx CEO and Founder Zach Goldstein in a statement. "By allowing customers to seamlessly buy and track gift cards from the Thanx mobile app, we offer an option that lifts the burden of managing physical gift cards."
