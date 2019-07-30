Yiftee and Thanx Partner

Thanx, a provider of customer engagement and retention tools for retailers and restaurants, is partnering with Yiftee, a mobile promotions and gifting company. The integration allows Thanx merchants to generate new revenue and acquire new customers by offering and promoting digital gift cards. Users can now purchase and track information pertaining to their gift cards through mobile experiences delivered by Thanx.

Thanx also tracks users' Yiftee eGift Card purchases, giving merchants insight into their customers and giving users a way to share their favorite spots.