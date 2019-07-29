Adobe Adds Query Service and Data Science Workspace to Experience Platform

Adobe today launched Query Service and Data Science Workspace as add-ons to its Experience Platform for customer experience management.

Experience Platform's new Query Service and Data Science Workspace are both powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe's artificial intelligence technology, to enable companies to perform advanced analysis in real time, fully understand customer behavior, and deliver impactful digital experiences.

With Adobe's query service, analysts and data scientists can quickly pull all of their datasets stored in Adobe Experience Platform for a clearer view of the all the data coming in across channels to drive meaningful insights.

"While massive amounts of data are a blessing for any brand, without an easy way to interact with the data and ask the right questions, it's difficult to take any action," Monica Lay, product marketing manager for Adobe Advertising Cloud, said in a blog post earlier today. "With Query Service in Adobe Experience Platform, analysts and data scientists can now pull all of their datasets stored in Experience Platform's cloud data lake to answer specific cross-channel and cross-platform questions faster than ever before," she wrote. "This includes behavioral data, as well as point-of-sale (POS), customer relationship management (CRM), and more. Data scientists and analysts can spend less time getting data ready and instead focus on analysis."

Data Science Workspace helps companies automate mundane and repetitive tasks and understand and predict customer behavior using AI to deliver more personalized and targeted experiences for customers across all digital touchpoints.