InsideView Expands Its Data Platform

InsideView, a provider of targeting intelligence, has introduced a number of strategic enhancements to its data platform to address anticipated demand from Data.com users once Salesforce.com discontinues the offering. The new features include artificial intelligence-powered matching, branch and site location data, and data diagnostics to evaluate CRM data quality.

"Customers tell us that the switch from Data.com to InsideView was not only easy, but gave them more confidence and made their data more useful than ever," said Umberto Milletti, CEO of InsideView, in a statement. "Now we're adding more data, more technology, and more analytics to make InsideView even better, because its not just about the data. It's about how it helps drive marketing, sales, and the bottom line.";

"InsideView is really easy to use, and the functionality feels familiar," said Christine Prior, director of marketing at Port Logistics Group, in a statement. "The implementation team was very collaborative during the onboarding process and made sure we were happy with the services we were receiving.