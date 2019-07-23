Bright Pattern Partners with Zappix

Bright Pattern has integrated its omnichannel cloud contact center software with Zappix's on-demand and visual IVR customer service solutions.

"Together, Bright Pattern's cloud contact center technology and Zappix on-demand customer service solutions provide the modern customer experience (CX) solutions businesses need," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "This partnership works in harmony to deliver omnichannel interactions with self-service capabilities, quickly connecting customers to the solutions they want while empowering contact center agents and setting them up for success."

"Digital disruption is the new norm in the contact center space," said Brian Hays, senior vice president at Bright Pattern, in a statement. "Mobile customer care increased by 41 percent alone in 2018, and customers now expect mobile and self-service support on demand. Zappix and Bright Pattern meet the needs of modern consumers by providing a true omnichannel experience with innovative self-service, visual IVR, on-demand apps, outbound engagement, and customer service [robotic process automation]."