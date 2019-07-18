Chorus.ai Integrates with HubSpot, Amazon Connect, and ShoreTel Web Dialer

Chorus.ai, providers of the Conversation Intelligence Platform for sales teams, has announced key integrations with HubSpot, Amazon Connect, and ShoreTel Web Dialer.

The integration with HubSpot CRM allows users to do the following:

Analyze conversations in the backdrop of deal data, which can be seen in every recording;

Run more effective one-on-one with sales reps and review top deals; and

Analyze sales forecasts more effectively through the Chorus Deal View.

"Marrying CRM data with insights from the Chorus platform creates a more powerful selling experience," said Dominik Facher, vice president of product at Chorus.ai, in a statement. "Given the market momentum of HubSpot's CRM, we're excited to include this best-of-breed technology in the ecosystem of integrations we offer our customers." "It would have been impossible to facilitate the growth we've experienced on HubSpot CRM if it wasn't for Chorus.ai," said Dailius Wilson, vice president of sales and growth marketing at GetAccept, in a statement. "Their integration allows us to seamlessly sync account data with relevant recordings to enable coaching and improvement. With the power to identify calls which led to either key win or key loss moments through this connection, combining Chorus and HubSpot has turned us into winning sellers."

The integrations with Amazon Connect and ShoreTel Web Dialer increase to more than 30 the total number of Chorus.ai integrations with outbound dialers and video conferencing solutions. Any calls made using Amazon Connect and ShoreTel Web Dialer can now be recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using Chorus's proprietary, artificial intelligence-based platform. This helps outbound teams understand what works or doesn't in their cold calling sequences, scripts, talk tracks, and qualification questions. It also helps them understand prospects better and speak in the voice of the customer.