  • July 10, 2019

Socialbakers Launches Content Hub

Socialbakers, providers of a unified marketing platform, have released Content Hub to help marketers collaborate, plan, and create content by leveraging artificial intelligence.

Content Hub helps marketers leverage the right activation channels and allocate the budget to stay competitive. With instant access to AI-driven insights, marketers can personalize content for their target audiences. It also helps with sentiment and performance analysis across both owned and competitive profiles.

"Content Hub is an entirely new way for marketers to work with content," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of Socialbakers, in a statement. "With these shareable insights, marketers can now better collaborate, measure, analyze, plan, and execute great content strategies from a single platform. Everyone on the team will have the deep intelligence they need to create compelling content that their audiences love."

