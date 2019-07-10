Socialbakers Launches Content Hub
Socialbakers, providers of a unified marketing platform, have released Content Hub to help marketers collaborate, plan, and create content by leveraging artificial intelligence.
Content Hub helps marketers leverage the right activation channels and allocate the budget to stay competitive. With instant access to AI-driven insights, marketers can personalize content for their target audiences. It also helps with sentiment and performance analysis across both owned and competitive profiles.
"Content Hub is an entirely new way for marketers to work with content," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of Socialbakers, in a statement. "With these shareable insights, marketers can now better collaborate, measure, analyze, plan, and execute great content strategies from a single platform. Everyone on the team will have the deep intelligence they need to create compelling content that their audiences love."
Socialbakers Adds Audience Segmentation to Its Marketing Platform
25 May 2018
Audience Segmentation integrates multiple data sources to help companies identify audience persona profiles, the content with which they engage, their interests, and the influencers they trust.
Socialbakers Integrates with Saleforce Sales and Service Clouds
18 Jun 2019
The integration streamlines social community management.