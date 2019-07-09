Rightpoint Acquires Bowfin

Rightpoint, a customer experience agency has acquired Bowfin, which will expand its Salesforce experience. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bowfin has been a Rightpoint partner for nearly five years. With this move, Rightpoint can immediately provide its clients with a single view of customers across digital channels.

"We are excited to have Bowfin's team join Rightpoint as their capabilities and culture are a natural fit. Rightpoint is working with our clients' Salesforce environments across the digital marketing, digital product development, and modern workplace solutions we already offer. Adding Salesforce capabilities is a logical extension," said Micah Swigert, senior vice president of technology at Rightpoint, in a statement.

All of Bowfin's employees will join Rightpoint's Salesforce team. John Hergert, CEO and co-founder of Bowfin, and Nik Njegovan, chief technology officer and co-founder of Bowfin, will take on leadership roles for the Salesforce practice at Rightpoint in its Chicago headquarters and will report to Swigert.