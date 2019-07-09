Rightpoint Acquires Bowfin
Rightpoint, a customer experience agency has acquired Bowfin, which will expand its Salesforce experience. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bowfin has been a Rightpoint partner for nearly five years. With this move, Rightpoint can immediately provide its clients with a single view of customers across digital channels.
"We are excited to have Bowfin's team join Rightpoint as their capabilities and culture are a natural fit. Rightpoint is working with our clients' Salesforce environments across the digital marketing, digital product development, and modern workplace solutions we already offer. Adding Salesforce capabilities is a logical extension," said Micah Swigert, senior vice president of technology at Rightpoint, in a statement.
All of Bowfin's employees will join Rightpoint's Salesforce team. John Hergert, CEO and co-founder of Bowfin, and Nik Njegovan, chief technology officer and co-founder of Bowfin, will take on leadership roles for the Salesforce practice at Rightpoint in its Chicago headquarters and will report to Swigert.
"The things we hear most often from our clients center around connecting sales pipelines with marketing automation and collaborative customer communities. The Salesforce platform provides for efficient delivery of these needs while also providing robust business intelligence across teams. Combining our Salesforce expertise with Rightpoint's proven digital transformation and customer experience portfolio is a great opportunity for the market," Hergert said in a statement.