Contentsquare Acquires ClickTale

Contentsquare, providers of a digital experience insights platform, has acquired fellow experience analytics company Clicktale. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move follows Contentsquare's acquisition of Pricing Assistant, a pricing optimization and merchandising solutions provider, just last week.

Contentsquare and Clicktale both go beyond traditional web analytics and heatmaps to provide a granular understanding of customer behavior on the web, mobile sites, and apps. They collectively analyze 9 trillion digital interactions every day to provide ready-to-use KPIs, benchmarks, and recommendations

"The combination of Clicktale and Contentsquare heralds an unprecedented gold mine of digital data that enables companies to interpret and predict the impact of any digital element, including user experience, content, price, reviews and product, on visitor behavior," said Jonathan Cherki, founder and CEO of Contentsquare, in a statement "Increasingly, this unique data can be used to activate custom digital experiences in the moment via an ecosystem of over 50 martech partners. With a global community of customers and partners, we are accelerating the interpretation of human behavior online and shaping a future of addictive customer experiences." "Clicktale boasts a heritage of driving meaningful insights for its customers while forging a path in digital experience innovation," said Shlomi Hagai, CEO of Clicktale, in a statement. "Contentsquare and Clicktale are exceptionally compatible. By combining our resources, we unlock the next level of digital experience success for our customers."

Product as well as research and development teams are working aggressively to deliver a joint augmented platform combining the best functionalities of each product.