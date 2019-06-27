Taptica Rebrands as Tremor International

Performance advertising firm Taptica International has changed its name to Tremor International, which will function as the parent company for Tremor Video (branded video advertising), RhythmOne (media), and Taptica (performance advertising).

"The new branding and structure better reflect our stronghold in the video advertising space," said Ofer Druker, CEO of Tremor International, in a statement. "It also reinforces our ability to address the significant opportunity in advanced TV, bringing increased scale, audience targeting, and ad formats to clients."

The company has moved from desktop to mobile, then from mobile to video, and has now expanded its Advanced TV product suite. With an increased focus on providing connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) video solutions driven by expanded audience data and supply to advertisers, the company has strengthened its geographic reach throughout the United States and Canada and plans to fortify its offerings in Europe. Expansion in Asia-Pacific will follow later this year as well.