Validity Acquires AppBuddy

Validity, a provider of customer data quality, has acquired AppBuddy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"On behalf of everyone at AppBuddy, we are thrilled to be part of the Validity family," said Marc Aubin, CEO and co-founder of AppBuddy, in a statement. "We care passionately about connecting users with data in a way that creates a clear, informative experience. When that happens, reps are more productive, the business is more predictive, and everyone wins. Validity is a growth machine that we simply had to be part of. Now as a part of Validity, AppBuddy will transform how businesses use data to find, connect with, and delight customers."

"Poor data quality is a barrier to growth. And yet, one of the key contributors to poor data quality is the underlying CRM user experience," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity, in a statement. "AppBuddy makes it far easier to interact with customer data, resulting in faster follow-up of marketing leads, more accurate sales forecasts, and an overall increase in CRM adoption. AppBuddy is a truly unique product, one that we cannot wait to introduce to our tens of thousands of Validity customers."