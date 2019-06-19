Merkle Collaborates with Adobe on Adobe Experience Platform

Merkle, a performance marketing agency, is collaborating with Adobe on the Adobe Experience Platform. Through this partnership, users of both Adobe Experience Cloud and Merkle Promotions & Loyalty Solutions can take advantage of holistic customer experience management tools, including coordinated experiences across enterprise system touchpoints and cross-channel targeting based on customer behavior and needs.

Key benefits for customers using both Adobe Experience Platform and Merkle Promotions & Loyalty Solutions include the following:

Coordinated experiences across enterprise system touchpoints;

<li">Unified customer view; Integration of loyalty program data (e.g., status, profile, segment, tier) into Adobe Unified Profile;

Integration of Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Profile data (e.g., campaign results, site metrics) into loyalty programs;

Cross-channel targeting based on a holistic understanding of customer behavior and needs; and

Secure, compliant integration with privacy by design and governance.

Merkle Promotions and Loyalty Solutions combine HelloWorld and Merkle Loyalty Solutions. These solutions offer full-scale loyalty programs and gamified promotions, such as chance-to-win programs, user-generated content contests, and digital games.