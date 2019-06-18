CoreMedia Launches CoreMedia Content Cloud - Marketing Connector on Salesforce AppExchange

CoreMedia has launched CoreMedia Content Cloud - Marketing Connector on Salesforce.com's AppExchange, enabling businesses to leverage omnichannel content creation and experience orchestration tools with instant previews to create and deliver commerce-driven experiences across multiple channels and devices.

The solution allows Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers to take advantage of the content management and digital asset management capabilities of CoreMedia Content Cloud. Users can centrally manage their omnichannel content and digital media assets in CoreMedia Content Cloud's headless repository and re-use it in Salesforce Marketing Cloud across websites, mobile apps, email newsletters, and push notifications. Users can also access customer segmentation data and business rules in Salesforce Marketing Cloud to create targeted content and to define personalization actions in CoreMedia Studio - and feed all customer behavior back into Marketing Cloud for analytics and insights. Finally, users can embed forms created in Salesforce Marketing Cloud into experiences designed with CoreMedia Content Cloud to capture and process user information.

When combined with CoreMedia's integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce users can create online experiences that combine branded content with up-to-the-minute product information and transactional capabilities and then instantly publish them via Salesforce Marketing Cloud to any channel or device.

Key capabilities include the following:

Flexible Content Management, allowing users to organize branded content and rich media centrally in a single, headless repository for reuse across channels and devices;

Complete Experience Control, allowing users to access content and data from any source to create and preview personalized experiences from a single web-based UI;

Omnichannel Content Delivery;

Real-Time Previews, allowing users to visualize the online customer experience on any device or context, for any customer segment, across the entire customer journey; and

Expanded eCommerce and Marketing Systems, allowing users to blend content with commerce for fast distribution across digital channels via Content Cloud's Integration Hubs, with pre-built connectors for major e-commerce and marketing platforms.