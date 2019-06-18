Sitecore Expands Functionality for Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, has expanded the functionality of Sitecore Connect for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. With the new enhancements, the combination of Sitecore Experience Platform and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Sitecore Connect helps marketers understand customer behavior and preferences.

Sitecore Connect is available on Salesforce AppExchange.

Building on the existing integration, this new phase will enable the following:

Flexible work among multiple environments with better personalized experiences;

Easy access to content, images, and data from Sitecore Experience Platform to enhance Salesforce Marketing Cloud campaigns;

A single view of each customer, with no need to cross-reference;

Increased synchronization between platforms; and

Heightened user insight on customers.