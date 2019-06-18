Sitecore Expands Functionality for Salesforce Marketing Cloud
Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, has expanded the functionality of Sitecore Connect for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. With the new enhancements, the combination of Sitecore Experience Platform and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Sitecore Connect helps marketers understand customer behavior and preferences.
Sitecore Connect is available on Salesforce AppExchange.
Building on the existing integration, this new phase will enable the following:
- Flexible work among multiple environments with better personalized experiences;
- Easy access to content, images, and data from Sitecore Experience Platform to enhance Salesforce Marketing Cloud campaigns;
- A single view of each customer, with no need to cross-reference;
- Increased synchronization between platforms; and
- Heightened user insight on customers.
"The reality most marketers work in today is one of disjointed platforms and information silos, making it difficult to enhance brand experience or create personalized content," said Paige O' Neill, chief marketing officer at Sitecore, in a statement. "The integration of Sitecore and Marketing Cloud delivers an enhanced experience across channels, and with our latest iteration, users can better personalize the customer experience, regardless of language, site, or country."
"The Sitecore and Marketing Cloud integration is delivering powerful results for our customers--especially in the area of personalized web content management," said Robert Begg, vice president of product marketing for Salesforce Marketing Cloud, in a statement. "The additional Sitecore Connect enhancements will make it easier for our customers to create personalized content across different languages, sites and regions, and will further help improve cross-channel engagement and analytics."
