Socialbakers Integrates with Saleforce Sales and Service Clouds
Socialbakers, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered social media marketing platform, today announced a product integration with Salesforce.com's Sales Cloud and Service Cloud to improve how companies manage their social community and customer care processes.
The integration streamlines the handover of support issues between the platforms.
"We are excited to enable businesses to bridge the gap between social media marketing and customer care by integrating our product with the Salesforce platform," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of Socialbakers, in a statement. "With this integration, we are helping businesses increase their efficiency, breaking down common silos that can exist across marketing, support, and sales technologies. Businesses will now be able to drive a smooth customer journey and give customers an experience they will love."