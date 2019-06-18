Coveo Launches Relevance and Recommendations Technology for ServiceNow
Coveo today launched Coveo for ServiceNow solutions, bringing content access and relevance into the interactions between agents using ServiceNow and their customers.
Coveo's artificial intelligence-powered insight platform combines unified search, contextual relevance, analytics, and machine learning-powered recommendations technology to surface recommendations in ServiceNow. Coveo for ServiceNow is now available in the ServiceNow Store.
"In today's AI-winner-takes-all economy, digital transformation is not enough. Relevance transformation means that you need to tailor a million experiences for a million people," said Louis Tetu, Coveo's CEO, in a statement. "Forward-thinking companies like ServiceNow are already helping businesses look to the next step by streamlining service journeys that are more effective and more relevant at every interaction"
Coveo indexes enterprise content within and outside ServiceNow, with connectors to more than 50 cloud and on-premises content sources, and predicts which content is relevant to each customer situation and for each customer service agent.
"We're very excited to bring Coveo's AI-powered search and recommendations technology into the ServiceNow ecosystem," said Avanish Sahai, ServiceNow's global vice president of independent software vendors and technology alliances, in a statement. "As we evolve our offerings, the demand for relevance to create more effective digital experiences and improve service intelligence is growing, as well as the desire to unify all enterprise data within ServiceNow. That's what Coveo delivers."