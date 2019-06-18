Coveo Launches Relevance and Recommendations Technology for ServiceNow

Coveo today launched Coveo for ServiceNow solutions, bringing content access and relevance into the interactions between agents using ServiceNow and their customers.

Coveo's artificial intelligence-powered insight platform combines unified search, contextual relevance, analytics, and machine learning-powered recommendations technology to surface recommendations in ServiceNow. Coveo for ServiceNow is now available in the ServiceNow Store.

"In today's AI-winner-takes-all economy, digital transformation is not enough. Relevance transformation means that you need to tailor a million experiences for a million people," said Louis Tetu, Coveo's CEO, in a statement. "Forward-thinking companies like ServiceNow are already helping businesses look to the next step by streamlining service journeys that are more effective and more relevant at every interaction"

Coveo indexes enterprise content within and outside ServiceNow, with connectors to more than 50 cloud and on-premises content sources, and predicts which content is relevant to each customer situation and for each customer service agent.