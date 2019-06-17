Aculab’s VoiSentry Now Rated Avaya-Compliant

Aculab's VoiSentry voice biometric speaker verification system has been certified for use with the Avaya Aura Experience Portal 7.2.1, a key component of Avaya's IX Contact Center solutions portfolio.

Aculab is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program, allowing it to submit products to Avaya for compliance and compatability testing.