Aculab’s VoiSentry Now Rated Avaya-Compliant
Aculab's VoiSentry voice biometric speaker verification system has been certified for use with the Avaya Aura Experience Portal 7.2.1, a key component of Avaya's IX Contact Center solutions portfolio.
Aculab is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program, allowing it to submit products to Avaya for compliance and compatability testing.
"Membership in the Avaya DevConnect program is an undoubted benefit to our business customers, as it means they can easily, confidently, and cost-effectively incorporate new technology developments, such as VoiSentry, our voice biometrics speaker verification system, into their Avaya-based solutions," said David Samuel, managing director of Aculab, in a statement. "Testing VoiSentry for compliance with the Avaya IX Contact Center component Avaya Aura Experience Portal demonstrates our commitment to helping enterprise contact centers mitigate fraud risks, enhance the customer experience, and generate productivity gains."
"Technology partners like Aculab are helping Avaya customers move beyond PINs and passwords to maintain data security. With Aculab's VoiSentry voice biometrics solution, business users have a cost-effective, self-service alternative to agent-led identity verification," said Eric Rossman, vice president of partners, developers, and alliances at Avaya, in a statement.