JRNI Launches Marketplace

JRNI, formerly BookingBug, today launched Marketplace, offering users of its customer engagement platform an array of prebuilt apps and scalable integrations from technology partners, systems integrators, and developers. It features more than 20 integrations and app extensions with partners like Microsoft, Natilik, Oracle, PayPal, Reserve with Google, Salesforce.com, Stripe, Twilio, Yext, and more.

"Marketplace creates an opportunity to apply the best possible technology that addresses business and IT priorities, with a clear focus on delivering the desired outcomes for the enterprise, IT teams, and end users," said Chris Gascoyne, Natilik's director of customer experience, in a statement. "Through Marketplace, we're able to extend the capabilities of our Cisco Finesse call center dashboard to access and manage appointments seamlessly. With a suite of solutions spanning the complete range of interaction channels, our customers are empowered to deliver a truly exceptional experience, increasing both the productivity and effectiveness of our workforces at the same time."

"Marketplace enables our customers to put omnichannel conversion at the heart of their businesses by integrating with critical enterprise systems," said John Federman, JRNI's CEO, in a statement. "Our customers can now fully manage multiple channels and services, lead times and availability, staff schedules, customer data, and more, which will help them increase conversions."