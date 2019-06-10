Salesforce to Acquire Tableau in $15.7 Billion Deal

The deal comes less than a week after Google acquired data analytics firm Looker.

For Salesforce, this is the largest acquisition in company history, more than double the $6.5 billion it paid for MuleSoft in March 2018.



Salesforce will use Tableau's technology to enable business intelligence through new data visualizations. The deal is also expected to position Salesforce to compete more strongly with Microsoft, which offers its own Power BI data visualization platform.

"We are bringing together the world's number one CRM with the number one analytics platform. Tableau helps people see and understand data, and Salesforce helps people engage and understand customers. It's truly the best of both worlds for our customers, bringing together two critical platforms that every customer needs to understand their world," said Marc Benioff, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "Salesforce's incredible success has always been based on anticipating the needs of our customers and providing them the solutions they need to grow their businesses," said Keith Block, co-CEO of Salesforce, in a statement. "Data is the foundation of every digital transformation, and the addition of Tableau will accelerate our ability to deliver customer success by enabling a truly unified and powerful view across all of a customer's data."

With Tableau and Einstein together, Salesforce will deliver an intelligent analytics and visualization platform for every department and every user at any company.

More than 86,000 organizations around the world, such as Charles Schwab, Verizon, Schneider Electric, Southwest and Netflix, rely on Tableau to help them see and understand data.

As part of Salesforce, Tableau will operate independently under the Tableau brand, remain headquartered in Seattle, and continue to be led by Adam Selipsky, its current CEO and president.