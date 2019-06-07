Hearsay Integrates with Adobe Experience Manager and DocuSign

Hearsay Systems, a provider of digital communications and workflow solutions for the financial services industry, has expanded the number of integrations for its content library to platforms like Adobe Experience Manager, Sitecore, and Docusign.

"It is very exciting for our customers that Hearsay now integrates with Adobe Experience Manager. Hearsay and Adobe are a natural fit, making it easy for financial services firms to elevate their end-user experience by delivering a consistent experience at each critical stage of the customer journey while ensuring compliance with industry regulations," said Clara Shih, CEO and founder of Hearsay Systems, in a statement. "Now corporate marketing teams can significantly expand the reach of their content by leveraging their field to publish highly relevant content faster and easier than ever before."

Several customers have already benefitted from the integrations.

"More than ever, it is important for us to provide easy-to-use workflows that allow our advisors to connect and engage in meaningful ways with clients and potential prospects about the things that matter most in securing their financial futures," said Karen Shakoske, head of marketing and corporate communication at Janney Montgomery Scott, in a statement. "Hearsay's ability to integrate with everyday-use systems like CRM and our archiving platform makes our mission easier -- to provide our advisors a fast and seamless way to manage their communications efforts and client engagement data at scale. These key integrations have helped us feel confident in unlocking new engagement channels for our advisors, such as compliant text messaging via Hearsay Relate."

Hearsay APIs also help automate and facilitate the timely execution of critical client documents. Hearsay's integration with DocuSign allows for the delivery of agreements on the client's preferred device. Then with Hearsay Relate, which offers seamless texting between advisor and client, any questions about documents can be answered immediately.