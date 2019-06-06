Vidyard Updates GoVideo with Mobile App

Vidyard today launched the Spring 2019 release of its GoViedo free video messaging and screen recording app, updated with a free mobile app, do-it-yourself video customization tools, and an expanded partner ecosystem.

Vidyard GoVideo is a free app that lets users record, share, and track engagement in personalized videos recorded via webcam or screen capture. It works as a simple extension to Google Chrome, Gmail, and other web-based applications with no need for native desktop software. The Spring 2019 Release offers the following new capabilities:

Mobile App, allowing users to record, share, and track personalized videos from within Google Chrome, Gmail, Outlook and now from their iPhones;

Video Customization with trim functionality, thumbnail image customization, animated GIF thumbnails, and the ability to download and edit offline; and

Integrations that allow users to access Vidyard GoVideo natively within HubSpot Sales Hub, SalesLoft, Outreach, InsideSales, Groove, MixMax, and other sales tools.

With the premium version, Vidyard GoVideo for teams, users also gain access to a centralized user management and reporting dashboard, native integrations with Salesforce Sales Cloud, customization of video landing pages, embedded calls-to-action, and more.

"We're thrilled with the results our customers have seen by incorporating personalized video messaging into all aspects of their sales programs," said Tyler Lessard, vice president of marketing at Vidyard, in a statement. "We're committed to helping sales professionals across all industries modernize the way they communicate with customers, and the latest release of Vidyard GoVideo brings us one step closer towards that goal."

All new capabilities are available today via the Vidyard GoVideo extension for Google Chrome and the new Vidyard GoVideo app for iPhone.