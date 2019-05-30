OZ Partners with Medallia

OZ, a customer experience consultancy, is partnering with Medallia to deliver digital customer experiences.

As a digital partner, OZ will leverage its agile approach to digital innovation alongside Medallia's qualitative methodologies to create solutions for customers across industries, including travel and hospitality, life sciences and health care, retail, technology, and financial services. The partnership with Medallia will encourage more two-way communications within organizations that are looking to improve and build on their digital offerings with CX in mind.

"Medallia is the leader in customer experience management, with a significant amount of the world's leading brands trusting its Medallia Experience Cloud SaaS platform. We're looking forward to layering our digital solutions and services on to Medallia's platform to help businesses connect the dots between digital innovation and its impact on CX," said Ric Cavieres, executive vice president of markets and consulting at OZ, in a statement. "Our shared vision of relentlessly driving, measuring, and improving upon experiences will allow us to better serve our customers."

"OZ is quickly becoming the go-to agency for building interconnected digital solutions with a CX focus. We're excited to work with them to create the ultimate digital platform for our customers to drive great experiences," said Lee Pressley, vice president of global alliances and partnerships at Medallia, in a statement. "As more companies seek innovative digital solutions to connect the dots across their customer and employee life cycles, our partnership with OZ will enable these separate ecosystems to thrive together."