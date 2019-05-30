ProTexting Integrates With Google Calendar

To help clients plan schedules for their text messaging campaigns, ProTexting is introducing full integration with Google Calendar.

"Scheduling is one of the most important aspects of SMS marketing. Now, instead of the clunky scheduling of messages one by one for many future dates, our users will be able to simply click into Google Calendar on their screen and type in the message for that date and hour directly on the calendar," said ProTexting CEO Kalin Kassabov in a statement. "ProTexting has always understood the importance of efficient scheduling for our clients," says Kassabov. "To achieve optimal results, it’s important to send out text messages consistently and at the appropriate time. We already have features that support this, such as an app for scheduling recurring text message campaigns. With this new integration, we're making it even easier. Now people can send out messages as part of their daily routine by simply putting them into Google Calendar."