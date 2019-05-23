CallMiner Partners with Praxidia for VoC Analytics

CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, today announced its partnership with consumer consultancy Praxidia Knowledge Services, a subsidiary of the Teleperformance Group, to optimize agent quality and customer satisfaction for contact centers and customer experience (CX) teams.

Powered by CallMiner Eureka, Praxidia's professional servicescan now deliver data-driven insights on customer intent, action, and emotion along with agent performance. Through this partnership, Praxidia customers can outsource 100 percent of their quality management, including deployment, category customization and tuning, reporting, agent training and coaching across multiple geographies and languages.