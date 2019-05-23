CallMiner Partners with Praxidia for VoC Analytics
CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement analytics solutions, today announced its partnership with consumer consultancy Praxidia Knowledge Services, a subsidiary of the Teleperformance Group, to optimize agent quality and customer satisfaction for contact centers and customer experience (CX) teams.
Powered by CallMiner Eureka, Praxidia's professional servicescan now deliver data-driven insights on customer intent, action, and emotion along with agent performance. Through this partnership, Praxidia customers can outsource 100 percent of their quality management, including deployment, category customization and tuning, reporting, agent training and coaching across multiple geographies and languages.
"Our organization is built around gathering insights to fuel our analytics, consulting, and digital transformation services," Paolo Righetti, CEO of Praxidia Knowledge Services, said in a statement. "CallMiner and Praxidia are driving business intelligence from the call center with language-specific customer experience applications across Italian, French, and German-speaking organizations. Through partnering with CallMiner, we're able to take our solutions to the next level through real-time interaction processing capabilities."
"Praxidia managed analytics and consulting services, as part of one of the world's largest business process outsourcers, Teleperformance, offers customers exceptional expertise with scalability, confidence, and geographic presence," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "CallMiner's ability to more quickly and persistently consolidate actionable insight from voice and multichannel interactions in both real time and post call provides Praxidia with agent quality management and CX benefits that boost customer satisfaction and build a competitive advantage."