6sense Launches External Media Campaigns Analytics

6sense, providers of an account-based marketing orchestration patform powered by artificial intelligence, today launched the External Media Campaigns feature, allowing users to track digital media campaigns launched on non-6sense platforms for account segmentation within the 6sense platform, and to provide more advanced account-based analytics on such campaigns.

"Digital campaigns can quickly become irrelevant if B2B marketers aren't tracking reach, engagement, and influence of these campaigns on accounts they care about," said Amar Doshi, vice president of product at 6sense, in a statement. "With External Media Campaigns, we now extend our unique account-based analytics and tracking capabilities from our natively built 6sense Media Campaigns to campaigns on other external platforms. This enables marketers to get a never-before-seen view of media campaign effectiveness as an ABM tactic while providing flexibility when working with other platforms and their agencies."

The External Media Campaigns feature puts real-time insights in the hands of marketers so they can do the following:

Understand the global digital footprint and the impact it is having on account engagement;

Evaluate agency partners, campaigns, and media outlets to determine performance and optimize spending; and

Proactively collaborate with agency partners to improve digital media strategy and use of funds.

Currently, External Media Campaigns supports various platforms, including AdForm, Adobe, AppNexus, Google Ad Manager, Google DFP, Google AdExchange, Google DV360, Google Campaign Manager, Innovid, MediaPlex, Conversant, and Sizmek.