Chorus.ai Launches Coaching Initiatives and Scorecards for Sales
Chorus.ai, providers of the Conversation Intelligence Platform for sales teams, today launched Coaching Initiatives and Scorecards to help sales leaders coach their teams.
Chorus allows managers to score specific skills for improved training and will automatically identify recommended calls with high scores so sales professionals receive instant guidance on how to improve. It also helps managers track improvement over time.
Chorus' Coaching Initiatives will allow sales leaders to launch, drive, and measure multiple initiatives at the same time. Scorecards tied to each initiative will enable sales leaders to score calls and provide personalized coaching. Based on the score, Chorus.ai will proactively recommend a playlist of high scoring calls for the initiative, allowing sales reps to self-learn best practices. This is done through proprietary artificial intelligence that learns the features of good calls.
As reps continue to execute calls, the scores given by managers are recorded to track improvements over time in personalized coaching dashboards. Structured accreditation systems and progress tracking on Personal Development Plans help reps become more self-aware and feel a sense of achievement while also receiving recognition for skill mastery. Further, enablement leaders and sales teams have more insight and transparency in an individual’s growth; and can demonstrate results for their programs.
"One of the hardest aspects of sales enablement is driving change on the front lines. Finding coachable moments and learning from reps that have mastered a skill and scaling those learnings across the team has been the bottleneck in sales coaching," said Roy Raanani, CEO of Chorus.ai, in a statement. "Our new sales coaching initiatives allow managers to score a call once and then automatically distribute A+ examples to any rep that is struggling with a skill, saving them countless hours, and, more importantly,driving real change. We're excited to have partnered with world-class revenue organizations like Lessonly, Pandora, and Adroll to bring this game-changing functionality to market."
"We've structured our onboarding program with a series of virtual and live role-plays that give our reps opportunities to practice before they engage with our prospects," said Bryan Naas, director of sales enablement at Lessonly, in a statement. "With Scorecards in Chorus, we will be able to reinforce our coaching culture by closing the feedback loop using the same feedback criteria on live calls that we did in their role-plays. I'm excited to make Scorecards a key part of our on-boarding program, as well as the ongoing coaching that managers do with their teams to drive continuous learning and improvement."