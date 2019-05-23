Chorus.ai Launches Coaching Initiatives and Scorecards for Sales

Chorus.ai, providers of the Conversation Intelligence Platform for sales teams, today launched Coaching Initiatives and Scorecards to help sales leaders coach their teams.

Chorus allows managers to score specific skills for improved training and will automatically identify recommended calls with high scores so sales professionals receive instant guidance on how to improve. It also helps managers track improvement over time.

Chorus' Coaching Initiatives will allow sales leaders to launch, drive, and measure multiple initiatives at the same time. Scorecards tied to each initiative will enable sales leaders to score calls and provide personalized coaching. Based on the score, Chorus.ai will proactively recommend a playlist of high scoring calls for the initiative, allowing sales reps to self-learn best practices. This is done through proprietary artificial intelligence that learns the features of good calls.

As reps continue to execute calls, the scores given by managers are recorded to track improvements over time in personalized coaching dashboards. Structured accreditation systems and progress tracking on Personal Development Plans help reps become more self-aware and feel a sense of achievement while also receiving recognition for skill mastery. Further, enablement leaders and sales teams have more insight and transparency in an individual’s growth; and can demonstrate results for their programs.